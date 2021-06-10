Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has notified the schedule for Junior Research Fellowship examinations 2021. As per the official notification, the examination will be conducted September 12, 2021, from 3.00 PM to 4.30 PM in online mode (CBT) at various cities across India.

“Computer Based Test for selection of candidates for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Junior Research Fellowship for the year 2021 will be held on 12.09.2021 from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM at various cities across India”, reads the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

The official notification for filling of online application forms will be issued in the last week of June 2021 on the websites of ICMR and PGIMER, Chandigarh. Tentative dates for filling of online application form will be from July 1 to July 31, 2021

For more details, candidates are advised to visit ICMR or PGIMER websites regularly.