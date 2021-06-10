Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday, June 9 announced the cancellation of Class 11, 12 examinations 2021. The decision was made amid Covid-19 situation.

The evaluation criteria for JKBOSE Class 11, 12 will be prepared and released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education soon.

Taking to Twitter, Office o LG J&K said: “In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled.”

In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 9, 2021

The detailed procedure for publishing results alongwith a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly, it added.

Earlier, followed by CBSE’s decision to cancel Class 12th examinations, many states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and a few others cancelled the board examinations amid prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.