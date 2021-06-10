Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will today conclude the online registrations for recruitment to more than 2000 posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on JKSSB’s official website jkssb.nic.in. Earlier, the application deadline was May 20.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2311 vacancies in various departments including the General Administration Department, Revenue Department, Health and Medical Education Department, Cooperative Department, Floriculture, Gardens and Parks Department, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, and Department of Skill Development on its official website.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must not be more than the age of 43 as on January 1, 2021. For Ex-Servicemen, the age limit is 48, Physically Challenged candidates’ age limit is 42. More details in the notification.

Educational Qualification: For the post of Jr Assistant, the candidate must hold a bachelor’s degree with 35 wpm speed on the computer and six month’s certificate course in computer applications from any recognized institute, for Junior Supervisor /Sub Auditor, a graduation degree is a must. Candidates applying for the post of Junior Stenographer should have a graduation degree with 65 words of speed in shorthand and 35 words per minute typing speed with six months certificate course in Computer Application from a recognized Institute. More details available in the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to download the official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 350.

Steps to apply for JKSSB vacancies

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply for various Posts under Advt 02 of 2021” Click on “Apply Online” against “Application Form for Division/District Cadre Posts” Log in and apply for the posts Pay the application fee and submit the application form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit obtained in written examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.