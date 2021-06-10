Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified the reopening of the application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director-cum-District Public Relation Officer on its official website. The application process will commence from tomorrow i.e., June 11 on BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The last date to submit the application form is July 5, 2021.

Here’s the direct link to notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 31 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 21 years as on August 1, 2020, and should not be more than the age of 37 years as on August 1, 2017.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a graduation degree from a recognised university. The applicants should have completed Journalism/ Mass Communication. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the detailed notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750 whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from ST/SC/ Women/ PwD category.

Here’s the official notification to check the application process.

