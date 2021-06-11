Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2018 Typing Test/DEST. Candidates who have appeared for the test conducted on September 29th, 2019 can check and download the results from SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification (DV) round. The schedule for the same will be intimated soon.

A total of 18,875 candidates have been declared qualified for DV.

“All qualified candidates are required to appear in the Document Verification. The schedule for conduct of Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly. Shortlisted candidates may visit website of the respective Regional Offices of the Commission regularly, for further updates,” reads the notification.

SSC CHSL Tier-II Result was released on February 25, 2020, and a revised result was declared on August 27, 2020 for candidates to appear for typing test.

The Commission has also released the cut off percentage for various examinations.

Steps to check SSC CHSL 2018 typing test result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Now click on “click here” against “COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY (10+2) LEVEL EXAMINATION (CHSLE), 2018 – LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION...” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

CHSLE 2018 result for the post of DEO in Department other than C&AG (List-I)

CHSLE 2018 result for the post of DEO in C&AG (List-II)

CHSLE 2018 result for the post of LDC/JSA, PA/SA (List-III)

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.