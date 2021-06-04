The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result of the PET/PST of the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019. Candidates who appeared the Physical Endurance Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test can check and download the result from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Based on the result of Paper 1 of SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF, CISF ASI 2019 exam, 45,923 candidates were qualified to appear for the PET/PST round which was conducted by the Nodal Central Armed Police Force. However, 30,218 candidates were absent for the PET/PST while 9,751 did not qualify.

In total, 5,871 have qualified the physical tests and are now set to appear for the Paper 2 exam. As per the breakup, 508 female candidates and 5446 male candidates will head to Paper 2 of the SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF, CISF ASI 2019 exam. The merit list contains the name and roll number of selected candidates.

“Qualified candidates will be called for appearing in Paper-II of the aforesaid Examination in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website(s) of the Commission and Regional Offices of the Commission regarding date of Examination (Paper-II) and issue of Admission Certificate thereof,” SSC said in its notice.

Here’s SSC Delhi Police SI, CAPF, CISF ASI 2019 PET merit list list.

Here’s SSC result notice.

The Commission aims to fill a total number of 2,745 vacancies via this recruitment drive of which 132 positions are for SI (Exe)/Male in Delhi Police and 79 for SI (Exe)/Female in Delhi Police, and 2534 for SI position in various departments under CAPF.