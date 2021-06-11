Indian Coast Guard (ICG) will soon commence the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union. Eligible male candidates will be able to apply for 350 vacancies on ICG’s official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in from July 2 onwards.

The last date to fill up the application form is July 16 by 6.00 PM.

As per the official notice, a total of 260 vacancies are for the post of Navik (General Duty), 50 for Navik (Domestic Branch), 20 for Yantrik (Mechanical), 13 for Yantrik (Electrical), and 7 for Yantrik (Electronics).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 22 years. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates is applicable only if posts are reserved for them.

Here’s the direct link to the notice.

Educational Qualification

Navik (General Duty): Class 12th pass with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch): Class 10th pass from an education board recognized by COBSE.

Yantrik: Class 10th passed from an education board recognized by COBSE and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering of duration 3 or 4 years approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). More details in the notice.

Examination Fee

Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 250 through online mode.

Admit card will be issued for the examination only to those candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee and who are entitled for waiver of examination fee.

Selection Procedure

The selection of recruits will be based on an all India order of merit on their performance in Written Examination, Physical Fitness Test, Final Medicals at INS Chilka and Document Verification, and satisfactory performance in training at INS Chilka.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.