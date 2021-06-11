The INI CET 2021 exam scheduled to be held on June 16 has been postponed after the Supreme Court on Friday termed the fixing of the date “arbitrary”, reported PTI. The apex court directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to hold the post-graduate medical entrance test after one month.

According to the report, a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah said that having regard to the difficulty faced by the candidates due to the examination and many placed far away due to COVID duty from the exam centre, the exam needs to be postponed.

The bench disposed of a plea filed by doctors seeking admission in PG medical and challenging the notification of fixing June 16 as the date of INI CET 2021.

Around 80,000 candidates are vying for 815 seats in the national level exam which is being held by AIIMS. The admit card for INI CET 2021 was released on June 9.

Earlier, the INI CET 2021 was slated to be held on May 8 but was rescheduled amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The INI-CET is conducted twice a year usually in the month of May for admission for July session in the same year and month of November for admission starting January next year. The 815 seats are spread across eight institutes of AIIMS and JIPMER, Puducherry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru and PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Candidates are advised to keep a track of updates for the exam on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.