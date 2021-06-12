Bihar Public Service Commission will soon restart the BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Mains exam registration from June 15. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The online application process will conclude on July 22.

Candidates are required to send the hard copy of application form along with other documents for verification to the BPSC’s office on or before June 28 till 5.00 PM. Candidates should mention their Registration Number, Bar Code, and Application Number on the hard copy.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

The BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Prelim examination was held on December 27, 2020, and a re-exam was conducted on February 14. Candidates who qualified the prelims are eligible for the Main examination.

The recruitment is being done to fill a total of 733 vacancies in various departments of the Bihar state government.

Steps to apply for BPSC 66th Main exam

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Click on “Apply Online” ill up the form and submit Pay the applicable fee Now click on “Download filled Application” and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.