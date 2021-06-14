The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has commenced the online admission process for various undergraduate programmes. Candidates can apply for various UG courses offered at AMU through the official website amucontrollerexams.com. An application fee of Rs 150 is to be paid online.

The last day to submit online applications for UG courses without a late fee is July 8. Candidates who miss the deadline can submit forms by paying late fees latest by July 15.

On the other hand, the admissions for postgraduate courses will begin on June 22 and the last date to apply without late fees is July 20. The candidates can fill the admission form by paying the late fees of Rs 300 by July 27.

AMU will conduct admission tests for some UG courses while others will be based on merit in the qualifying exam. More details are available in the information brochure.

Here’s AMU admission 2021 information brochure.

Steps to apply for AMU admission 2021:

Visit official website amucontrollerexams.com Click on ‘Guide to Admission 2021-22 & Admission Forms’ — ‘Application Forms’ Create profile, select course and fill application form Pay application fee and submit form Download and take a printout of the application form.

Here’s direct link to apply for AMU admission 2021.

Candidates are allowed to apply for different courses, for which they have to fill application forms individually. Likewise, the fee has to be paid separately.