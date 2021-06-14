The State Bank of India (SBI) has reopened the online application process for recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer - Fire) at its official website. The vacancies were notified and applications were invited in December and January. However, interested candidates can again apply for the post at the SBI career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers between June 15 and June 28.

SBI has notified a total of 16 vacancies for the post of SCO Engineer (Fire).

Here SBI recruitment 2020 Specialist Cadre Officers (Engineer - Fire) advertisement.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 40 years.

Educational qualification: i) BE (Fire) from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur -OR- ii) B.Tech (Safety & Fire Engineering)/ B.Tech (Fire Technology & Safety Engineering)/ B.Sc. (Fire) -OR- iii) Graduate from Institute of Fire Engineers (India/UK) -OR- iv) Should have completed Divisional Officers Course from National Fire Service College (NFSC), Nagpur.

Selection procedure

The selection will be based on shortlisting and interviews. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview, which will carry 100 marks. SBI will prepare the merit list for selection in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 750 for General, EWS and OBC candidates and nil for SC/ ST candidates.

Steps to apply for SBI SCO Engineer (Fire) recruitment: