Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today, June 15 conclude the online registration process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test-2021 or TS ICET-2021. Eligible candidates can apply without late fee on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

TS ICET-2021 for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state will be held on August 19 and 20. The state-level entrance exam will be conducted by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad.

The application fee of TSICET is Rs 650 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

TS ICET, a computer-based test, is administered by Kakatiya University and will be held in three sessions for two days in 14 centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Steps to apply for TS ICET 2021

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in Click on ‘Pay Registration Fee’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

