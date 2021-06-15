The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has once again deferred the last date to apply for June 2021 Term End Examination (TEE) to June 30. The postponement decision has been taken due to outburst and infectious growth of second wave of Corona virus (Covid-19).

“The next schedule of this term-end examination will be announced shortly. However, online link for submission of the examination form by the students for June-2021 Term-end Examination is now open along with the schedule and necessary instructions/guidelines thereof,” reads the official statement.

Taking to Twitter, the University said, “IGNOU extends the last date for submission of exam form, assignments, project reports, etc. till 30th June 2021 for TEE June 2021.”

IGNOU extends the last date for submission of exam form, assignments, project reports, etc. till 30th June 2021 for TEE June 2021 pic.twitter.com/zmYt8FfjRp — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) June 14, 2021

Online/ Physical re-submission of DECE4 Project Report for the Programme of DECE for the Term-end Examinations, June 2020 and December 2020 along with the payment of fee of Rs 1000 can be done till June 30th, as per the official notification.

Earlier, the deadline was June 15, 2021. Candidates can check more details on IGNOU’s official website exam.ignou.ac.in.

Meanwhile, IGNOU has commenced the online registration process for admission to various UG and PG programmes offered in the July 2021 cycle. Students can apply for admission at the official website ignou.ac.in. The last date to apply for different open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes is July 15.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.