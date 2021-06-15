Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has decided to postpone the Odisha Joint Entrance Exam or OJEE 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The entrance exam was tentatively scheduled from June 17 to 24.

“In view of the COVID -19 pandemic, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021), which was tentatively scheduled during 17th to 24th June, 2021, has been postponed. The revised dates of the Examination will be notified, on assessment of the situation, in the 1st week of July,” the Committee said.

Likewise, the authorities have extended the deadline to submit applications to July 12. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the official website ojee.nic.in. Earlier, the deadline was June 15.

Candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000 for Form – A, B, C, D and Rs 1,5000 for Form E. The last date for payment of application fee is July 14.

Here’s OJEE 2021 postponement notice.

OJEE 2021 is conducted for admission to various UG and PG courses in government and private colleges of Odisha. The entrance examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

Candidates have to fill Form A for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, Form B for lateral entry to BTech(diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, Form C for MBA and MCA, Form D for MTech, MPharma, MArch and MPlan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 exams from a recognised board to apply for undergraduate courses. For lateral courses, they must have completed their bachelor’s or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams.

Here’s OJEE 2021 Information Brochure.

Steps to apply for OJEE 2021: