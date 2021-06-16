Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration deadline for July 2021 session. Students can now re-register by signing in to the Samarth portal till June 30. Earlier, the last date to re-register was June 15.

Re-registration is the process of registering for the next year/ semester of a programme, reports Indian Express. The re-registration portal is open for both Indian and International students of the University.

IGNOU while informing the same via Twitter wrote: “The last date of Re-Registration for the July 2021 Session has been extended till 30th June 2021”

Candidates opting to re-register are advised to read detailed instructions here.

Steps to re-register for July 2021 Session

Visit the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in On the homepage, click on “New Registration” Register and log in to the portal Choose your courses and check the application form Proceed to pay the applicable fee Submit and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.