IGNOU extends re-registration deadline for July 2021 session; check details here
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration deadline for July 2021 session till June 30.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the re-registration deadline for July 2021 session. Students can now re-register by signing in to the Samarth portal till June 30. Earlier, the last date to re-register was June 15.
Re-registration is the process of registering for the next year/ semester of a programme, reports Indian Express. The re-registration portal is open for both Indian and International students of the University.
IGNOU while informing the same via Twitter wrote: “The last date of Re-Registration for the July 2021 Session has been extended till 30th June 2021”
Candidates opting to re-register are advised to read detailed instructions here.
Steps to re-register for July 2021 Session
- Visit the official website ignou.samarth.edu.in
- On the homepage, click on “New Registration”
- Register and log in to the portal
- Choose your courses and check the application form
- Proceed to pay the applicable fee
- Submit and take a printout for future reference
Here’s the direct link to register.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.