The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the result of Upvaid Advertisement No. 6 of 2012 and Advertisement 3 of 2015. Candidates can check the result at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

In the two advertisements, PSSSB had notified a total of 166 posts of Upvaid.

The merit list contains the roll number, name, merit, category and other details of selected candidates. A total of 98 candidates have been selected for PSSSB Upvaid Advertisement 6 of 2012 while 136 are shortlisted for PSSSB Upvaid Advertisement 3 of 2015.

Candidates are advised to read the result notice carefully.

Here’s merit list of PSSSB Upvaid Advertisement No. 6 of 2012.

Here’s merit list of PSSSB Upvaid Advertisement No. 3 of 2015.