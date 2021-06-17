Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on Wednesday, June 16, announced the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher or REET 2021 examination date. The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will conduct REET 2021 on September 26, 2021.

The education minister took to his Twitter account and wrote: “It has been decided to conduct the REET exam on September 26. EWS candidates will be able to submit their applications from June 21 to July 5. Very soon the Board of Secondary Education will release the revised release.”

#रीट परीक्षा 26 सितंबर को आयोजित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है।



EWS अभ्यर्थियों के लिए आवेदन 21 जून से 5 जुलाई तक लिए जाएँगे। बहुत जल्द माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड संशोधित विज्ञप्ति जारी करेगा। — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) June 16, 2021

Earlier, REET 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on June 20 which was postponed due to spike in coronavirus crisis.

REET 2021 examination will be conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers posts in the state.

There are two exams to be held for the state teachers’ eligibility test. The candidates who clear Paper 1 (Level 2) will be eligible to teach Classes 6 to 8 while the candidates who clear Paper 2 (Level 1) will be eligible to teach Classes 1 to 5.

As per a report by TIMESNOWNEWS, more than 16 lakh candidates have applied for the REET 2021 examination. Among these, 3.6 lakh candidates have applied for Level 1, 3.6 for Level 2 and over 9 lakh for both. The exam is conducted by Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.