Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the final result of Police Sub Inspector, Assistant Superintendent Jail (direct recruitment), Sergeant recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) conducted from March 22 to April 12 can check the result from BPSSC’s official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 2402 candidates have been shortlisted to be appointed for various posts, of which, 2062 candidates will be appointed for the post of Sub Inspector, 215 for Sergeant, and 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (direct recruitment).

BPSSC had released the official notification for the recruitment to 2,446 vacancies in 2019 for the posts of Police Superintendent (2,062), Sergeant (215), Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment) (125), and Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Servicemen) (42).

The prelims were held in December 2019 and the result was declared in February, 2020.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Results: Final Selection List for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment) in Bihar Police.” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the result.

The Commission had conducted the prelims exam for 5,85,829 candidates on December 22, 2019 out of which 50,072 qualified for the Mains held on November 29, 2020. The result was announced on January 16, 2021. A total of 15,231 candidates were qualified for PET.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.