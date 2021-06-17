Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the exam schedule for HP Administrative Service Preliminary Exam-2020 and five other exams to be held in the coming months. Candidates can check the exam timetable at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The HPAS Prelims 2020 will be held on September 12. The exam will be conducted for recruitment to 16 posts in different state government departments.

The HPPSC exam schedule includes those that will be conducted in the months of July, August and September.

HPPSC exam timetable Name of post/exam Date of exam H.P.F.S. (Assistant Conservator of Forest) Main Written Examination-2019 19-07-2021 to 23-07-2021 Range Forest Officer (Preliminary Examination)-2021 25-07-2021 Research Officer 01-08-2021 Assistant Research Officer 08-08-2021 HPAS (Preliminary Examination) - 2020 12-09-2021 A.E. (Civil) Public Works Department 26-09-2021

The e-admit cards and instructions to candidates will be uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMSes / email(s) on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications, HPPSC said.

Here’s HPPSC Exam calendar 2021.