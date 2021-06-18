Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment of 351 Veterinary Assistant Surgeons at the state Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in till July 16. Registered candidates will be able to submit the online application by July 23.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 21-32 years as on January 2021. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: A candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences from a recognised University.

Exam fee

An applicant (except SC/SCT/PWD category) has to pay an examination fee of Rs 500 online.

Steps to apply for OPSC Veterinary Asst Surgeon recruitment:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself through the ‘New User’ tab Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the form Upload documents and pay the application fee Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection procedure

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment on the basis of a written exam and viva voce test/interview. The written exam will be held at OPSC centres in Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar. The exam will consist of two papers with a duration of two and a half hours each.