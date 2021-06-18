Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer to be appointed initially for a period of five years. Eligible candidates can apply on GETCO’s official website getcogujarat.com till July 8.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 352 JE vacancies out of which 300 are for the post of JE Electrical and 52 for JE Civil. Candidates are advised to read the recruitment advertisement in detail before applying.

Here’s GETCO Junior Engineer recruitment 2021 official notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Unreserved Category – 35 Years, reserved category – 40 years.

Educational qualification:

JE Electrical: B.E. (Electrical) / B.Tech (Electrical) B.E (Electricals & Electronics) / B.Tech.(Electricals & Electronics) from recognized University with a minimum 55% aggregate marks of 7th and 8th Semester exam.

JE Civil: B.E. (Civil) / B.Tech (Civil) from recognized University with minimum 55% aggregate marks of 7th and 8th Semester exam.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 500 (for UR, SEBC & EWS) and Rs 250 (SC/ST) has to be paid online.

Steps to apply for JE vacancies

Visit the official website getcogujarat.com On the homepage, click on “GETCO invites applications for the post of VIDYUT SAHAYAK (JUNIOR ENGINEER – ELECTRICAL / CIVIL)“ under latest news section Click on “Apply Online” Register and login to the application portal Upload documents and pay the application fee Submit and take a printout of the form for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

Selection procedure

The selection of candidates for the above posts shall be on the basis of marks obtained in the online exam and subject to reservation rules and successful document verification. The exam will be conducted in online mode only considering the number of candidates registered.