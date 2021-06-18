The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the Stenographer Grade III result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can check and download the result from DSSSB’s official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

A total of 207 candidates have been declared qualified in the skill test conducted from February 9 to March 16, 2021.

The selection of the shortlisted candidates is subject to thorough verification of the candidature of the candidates by the User Department including the identity of the candidates, reads the notice.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill a total of 256 vacancies of Stenographer Grade III in Services Department, GNCT of Delhi. Tier-I examinations were conducted from October 4 to 10, 2019.

Steps to download Stenographer Grade III result

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in On the homepage, click on “RESULT NOTICE NO 1178 : STENOGRAPHER GRADE -III POST CODE 21/18 IN SERVICES DEPATMENT” under “Latest Updates” The result will appear on the screen Check the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the Stenographer Grade III result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.