Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE) Assam has declared the National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) stage-I 2020-21 results on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on December, 13, 2020, can check the result from the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

A total of 202 candidates have been declared qualified for Stage-II national level examination. A certificate will be issued by the Directorate of Secondary Education, Assam to all the Stage-I (State Level) qualified candidates.

Steps to download NTSE Stage-I 2020-21 result

Visit the official website madhyamik.assam.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view result” under Result for National Talent Search (NTS) Examination, 2020-21 The result will get downloaded Check the result and take a printout for future reference

About NTSE exam

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT.

The final result consists candidates’ roll numbers, their ranks and marks obtained in the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

