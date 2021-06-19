The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the timetable for various recruitment exams due in the month of July 2021. The exam calendar is available on at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC will conduct these exams/screening tests in a computer-based mode between July 4 and 10.

HPPSC July exam timetable Name of post/exam Date of exam Drug Inspector 04-07-2021 (1.00 PM to 3.00 PM) Lecturer (Mechanical Engineering) 05-07-2021 (1.00 PM to 3.00 PM) Lecturer (Electrical Engineering) 06-07-2021 (1.00 PM to 3.00 PM) Lecturer (Civil Engineering) 07-07-2021 (1.00 PM to 3.00 PM) Workshop Superintendent 08-07-2021 (1.00 PM to 3.00 PM) Lecturer (Automobile Engineering) 09-07-2021 (1.00 PM to 3.00 PM) Medical Physicist 10-07-2021 (11.00 AM to 1.00 PM) Radiation Safety Officer 10-07-2021 (3.00 PM to 5.00 PM)

Here’s HPPSC July 2021 exam timetable.

The e-admit cards and instructions to candidates will be uploaded very shortly on Commission’s website and the concerned candidates will also be informed in due course of time through SMSes / email(s) on their respective Cellular Nos. and e-mail ID(s) as mentioned by them in the Online Recruitment Applications, HPPSC said.