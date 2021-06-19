The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive exam 2018 counselling call letter cum Scrutiny form. Qualified candidates can download their call letters from Commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates have to appear for counselling on the date, time and venue as mentioned in the letter.

A total of 2164 candidates have been declared qualified for the counselling round, of which, 1961 candidates are from Civil, 192 from Mechanical/ Electrical, and 11 from Panchayati Raj.

As per the schedule released earlier, RPSC will conduct the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Mains) exam 2018 counselling from June 23 to July 28. The counselling will involve the document verification process.

Steps to download the call letter

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “19/06/2021 - Counselling letter cum Scrutiny form for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2018” Now click on the hyperlink against Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam 2018 Key in your login details and submit Download the call letter and take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 916 vacancies under the RPSC Engineering Services examination 2018.

The Mains examination was conducted from December 3 to December 5, 2019. The result was declared on March 4.

