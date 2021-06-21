Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has announced the recruitment exam schedule for the post of Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, Block Level Extension Officer and Excise and Taxation Officer. Candidates who have applied for the vacancies can check the schedule on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

As per the notification, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 8, 2021. The Board has also released the plan of written examination. Candidates may find the same on the official website.

The common written test will be conducted in MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) format. OMR sheets will be used for answering the questions. Each question carries 1 mark and there will be negative marking. For every wrong answer, 1/4th mark would be deducted. The question(s) not attempted will receive no credit or discredit.

Here’s the direct link to the examination plan.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 168 vacancies, of which, 56 vacancies are for the post of Senior Industrial Promotion officers, 61 vacancies for Block-level extension officers, and 51 vacancies are for Excise and Taxation Inspectors, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

For more details, candidate are advised to visit the official website here.