The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the evaluation criteria for ISCE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) students for the academic year 2020-21. Earlier this month, the Council cancelled the Class 12 board exams in view of the coronavirus situation across the country. In April, both the CBSE and the CISCE had cancelled the exams for Class 10.

Following this, the Supreme Court gave the CISCE two weeks to decide on the criteria to evaluate Class 12 students. On Sunday, June 20, the Council released its evaluation criteria scheme on its official website cisce.org.

Evaluation for ISCE (Class X)

The average marks of papers/subjects scored by candidates in various tests/exams conducted by the school at the classes 9 and 10 through the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively (in percentage form i.e. out of 100).

The internal assessment marks (the project work and practical for the ICSE year 2021 examination).

Evaluation for ISC (Class XII)

The average marks of papers/subjects scored by candidates in various tests/exams conducted by the school at the classes 11 and 12 through the academic years 2019-20 and 2020-21 respectively (in percentage form i.e. out of 100).

The class 10 average marks (English + best four subjects) of only those candidates who had passed class 10 from examination boards other than the CISCE, since the class 10 average marks for candidates who had passed class 10 from CISCE are already available with the board.

The marks for the project work and ISC year 2021 practical examination.

Here’s CISCE evaluation scheme for ICS, ISCE 2021.

Improvement exam

Furthermore, the Council has said students who are not satisfied with the assessment scheme will have the option to appear for the written examination in one or more subjects which shall be conducted subsequently. The exam will be held with after the declaration of the result (based on assessment criteria) and when the situation is conducive.

The improvement exams will commence before September 1 and CISCE will publish the detailed schedule well in advance. The marks scored by students in this exam will be considered as their final marks.