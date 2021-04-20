The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Tuesday said the board exams for Class 10 have been cancelled due to the “worsening situation” of the coronavirus pandemic, NDTV reported.

“The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest,” the board said in a circular.

The decision came days after the board on April 16 had postponed the exams for both Classes 10 and 12. In the previous decision, the board had said that Class 10 students would get an option to either appear in offline exams later or get evaluated on basis of “fair and unbiased criteria” to be developed by the board. For Class 12, the board had said that the exams will be conducted at a “later stage”.

On Tuesday, besides cancelling the Class 10 exams, the board said that the status of exams for class 12 remains the same as the previous order.

Last week, the Central Board of Secondary Education too cancelled its Class 10 board exams and deferred the Class 12 board exams. Several state boards have also postponed or cancelled examinations, amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the country.

India on Tuesday recorded 2,59,170 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 1,53,21,089. With 1,761 deaths, the toll rose to 1,80,530. This is the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since the start of the pandemic.

Follow today’s live updates on coronavirus here