Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will conclude the online application process for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State PG Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET)-2021 today. Eligible candidates can register on the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The state-level entrance exam is scheduled to be held on August 23 and will be conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education TSCHE.

The exam is the prerequisite for admission into 3-year / 5-year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. Courses in law colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

Candidates from General category applying for TS LAWCET 2021 are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 800 and Rs 500 is applicable for SC/ST and PH candidates.

Similarly, TS PGLCET applicants from Genaral and SC/ST/PH category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000 and 800, respectively.

Steps to apply for TS LAWCET 2021

Visit the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in Click on, ‘Application Fee Payment’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS LAWCET 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.