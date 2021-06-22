The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the exam date for the Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander Combined Competitive Exam 2021.

In a notice, RPSC said the Rajasthan Police SI exam 2021 will be held on September 4 (Saturday). The detailed schedule of the written exam will be announced shortly on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the portal for updates.

Here’s RPSC Rajasthan Police exam 2021 notice.

RPSC had invited online applications in February-March this year for recruitment to 857 Sub Inspector and Platoon Commander posts in the Rajasthan Police.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 859 vacancies, out of which, 663 vacancies are for Sub Inspector AP (Non-TSP), 81 for Sub Inspector AP (TSP), 63 for Sub Inspector IB (Non-TSP), 38 for Platoon Commander (Non-TSP), 11 for Sub Inspector MBC (TSP) and 1 for Sub Inspector IB (TSP).

Selection process

RPSC will conduct the recruitment in three phases: written test, physical fitness test and interview/personality test. The dates, venue and other details of the competitive written exam will be notified at a later date on the website.