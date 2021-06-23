Indian Army will today conclude the online application process for Short Service Commission (SSC) Tech. The applications were invited from unmarried male and female Engineering Graduates and also from Widows of Defence Personnel who died in harness for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Indian Army.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in by 3.00 PM

The recruitment drive aims to fill 191 vacancies, of which, 175 vacancies are for SSC (Tech) Men, 14 for SSCW (Tech) Women, and 2 for Widows of Defence Personnel.

“Candidates must note that only the Engineering streams and their acceptable equivalent streams, strictly as notified in the table below, will be accepted. Candidates with degrees in any other engineering stream(s) are not eligible to apply. Any variation between the nomenclature of Engineering stream as given on the degree parchment / marksheet and that submitted by the candidate in his online application will result in cancellation of candidature,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicants must have attained the age of 20 years and must not be more than the age of 27 years as on October 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply. Candidates studying in the final year of Engineering course should be able to submit proof of passing the examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by 01 Oct 2021 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Steps to apply for SSC Tech vacancies:

Visit the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in Click on “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and then click “Registration” Once registered, click “Apply Online” under dashboard Now click on “Apply” shown against Short Service Commission Technical Course Fill the application form and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.