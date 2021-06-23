Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MP PEB) has released the Physical Proficiency Test (PPT) schedule for the post of Jail Prahari 2020 on its official website. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the online examination are eligible to appear for the PPT.

The result was announced on April 10. The MP PEB Jail Prahari 2020 exam was held from December 11 to 24. The Preliminary answer key was released in the month of January.

As per official notice, A total of 2845 candidates will appear for the test. The PPT will be conducted at Moti Lal Nehru Stadium from July 12 to 16 (7.00 AM to 12.00 PM).

The Board will conduct a biometric verification on each candidates on the basis of Aadhar Card/Roll Number. Candidates are required to carry the information letter along with a valid ID Proof — Driving Licence, Voter Card, Aadhar Card, Pan Card, Passport and others.

Candidates should bring 2 photocopies of their documents along with result admit card.

Physical Proficiency Test Details CANDIDATES RACE SHOT PUT Male 800 m in 2 min and 50 sec 7260 kg for 20 Feet Female 800 m in 4 min and 00 sec 4 g for 16 Feet Ex and Home Guard 800 m in 3 min and 15 sec 7260 kg for 15 Feet

The height of Male candidates should be 165 cm and 158 for female candidates. More details in notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the final selection will be done on the basis of marks obtained in written exam and Physical Proficiency test. Candidates qualifying the PPT will be called for Document Verification (DV) round.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.