National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) will soon conclude the registration process for recruitment to various posts of Senior Technical Consultant, Technical Consultant, Data Science Specialist and others at Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET NCERT). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through Google form on the official website cee.ncert.gov.in till today, June 23.

“The appointments are purely contractual and initially till 31st March, 2022, and likely to be extended, subject to the project continuity and satisfactory performance by the candidate(s). The selected candidates will have to work at NCERT’s headquarter located at New Delhi,” reads the notice.

Vacancy Details

Senior Technical Consultant - 2

Technical Consultant - 10

Data Science Specialist - 2

Data Analyst - 2

Mobile Apps Specialist - 2

Social Media Manager - 2

Graphic Designer - 3

Accountant - 1

Office Assistant - 1

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Educational Qualification

Senior Technical Consultant: The applicants should hold a master degree in Computer Science/Computer Application/Information Technology with minimum 55% marks.

Technical Consultant: The candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree in IT/Computer Sc./Computer Application/Computer Engineering from a recognized University/Institute with minimum 55% marks.

Data Analyst: Applicants should hold a masters degree in Statistics/Mathematics (with sound knowledge of advanced level statistics) from a recognized institute/university with minimum 55% marks. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for NCERT CIET 2021

Visit the official website ncert.nic.in Click on “Advertisement for various post at CIET-NCERT” under Vacancies tab Click on Google Form link Fill up the details and submit Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for the vacancies.

Selection Process

The candidates will be first shortlisted based on their CV and information given in the Google form, and interview or skill test in online/face-to-face mode.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.