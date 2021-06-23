The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Revenue Inspector on contractual basis in various district establishments under Revenue and Disaster Management Department of Government of Odisha. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on Commission’s official website osssc.gov.in from June 24 onwards.

The last date to register and pay the application fee is July 23. The last date to submit the application form is July 30. The written examination is likely to be conducted in the month of September.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 586 vacancies, reads the notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants must have attained the age of 20 years and should not be more than the age of of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline or equivalent from a recognised university. The candidates must speak, read, and write Odia and have passed Middle School Examination with Odia as a language subject. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 100. Candidates from SC/ST/PwD category are exempted from paying the fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.