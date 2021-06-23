The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2020 on its website. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the mains examination can visit the official UPSC website upsconline.nic.in to fill up the DAF-II by July 6 till 6.00 PM.

The candidates will require to log in to the DAF-II page using their Roll No and password. The qualified candidates are required to submit their Order of Preferences for Zone(s) /State(s) Cadre through DAF-II to be made available on the UPSC website from June 23 to July 6. With this Form, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, caste certificate, etc.

The UPSC IFS (Main) Exam 2020 result was declared on June 16. A total of 222 candidates have been shortlisted for Personality Test for selection to the Indian Forest Service Examination-2020 (Group ‘A’).

The Mains examination was conducted from February 28 to March 7, 2021.

Steps to fill the UPSC IFS Main 2020 DAF-II:

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to the section: ‘DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Click on the apply link for IFS Main 2020 DAF-II Login using roll number and password Proceed with filling the Detailed Application Form-II and submit Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to the UPSC IFS Main exam 2020 DAF-II.