The National Board of Examination (NBE) has announced the result of NEET-MDS 2021 for All India 50% Quota seats of eligible candidates for admission to Post Graduate MDS Courses (2021 admission session). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their scorecard on the official site natboard.edu.in.

The individual scorecard for NEET-MDS 2021 All India 50% quota seats will be available for download at the NEET MDS website nbe.edu.in by June 30. Scorecard for All India 50% quota seats will not be sent to individual candidates, NBE said in its result notice.

Here’s official notice for NEET MDS result 2021 for all India 50% quota seats.

The result document contains the name, roll number, NEET MDS 2021 rank and all India 50% quota rank of the candidate.

The overall cut-off scores are 259 for UR/EWS category, 227 for OBC/SC/ST, and 243 for UR-PWD. NEET-MDS 2021 candidates with scores at or above cut-off scores mentioned above in their respective categories are eligible for participating in the counseling for All India 50% quota Post Graduate MDS seats to be conducted by DGHS, MoHFW.

Steps to check NEET MDS result 2021 for all India 50% quota seats:

Visit official website natboard.edu.in Click on the NEET MDS 2021 result link Click on the ‘view result’ link in the document The scorecard document will appear on screen Download and check score using name/roll number.

Here’s direct link to NEET MDS 2021 result for all India 50% quota seats.