The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release the first provisional list for Class 1 admission 2021. Parents/guardians can check the provisional select list once it’s released at the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Out of the available seats of fresh admission, 25% shall be reserved for Right to Education, 15% for SC, 7.5% for ST, and 27% seats reserved for OBC- Non Creamy layer.

The KVS admission process for the session 2021-22 started in the fourth week of March 2021. However, due to an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, the declaration of lists for admission was postponed.

As per the new KVS admission schedule, the first provisional select and waitlist of registered candidates will be released on June 23, followed by the publication of the second and third list on June 30 and July 5 respectively (if seats remain vacant).

KVS will provide provisional admission after the announcement of the results. At the time of admission, originals of all supporting documents listed while submitting the form must be presented to the concerned Vidyalaya. Failure to provide these original documents may lead to the admission being canceled.

Here’s KVS admissions 2021 revised schedule.

“List of children registered, list of eligible children, category-wise list of provisionally selected children, waiting list and subsequent lists to be compulsorily displayed on the website of the Kendriya Vidyalayas concerned, in addition to display on School’s NoticeBoard,” the KVS notice said.

“If any of the dates happens to be a public holiday the next working day shall be treated as opening/closing dates,” it adds.