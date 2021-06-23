The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for Class 4 posts recruitment 2020. Candidates can check and download the provisional shortlist on the JKSSB website jkssb.nic.in.

The candidates figuring in JKSSB Class 4 select list have been provisionally shortlisted in the ratio of 1:4 for counselling-cum Document Verification on the basis of final score/merit i.e (Written Test + additional points) calculated on the basis of information furnished by the candidates at the time of filling of the application form.

The candidates figuring in the provisional shortlist will appear before the Counselling Cum Document Verification Committee, on the dates which shall be notified separately by JKSSB. The list of documents to be carried is mentioned in the notice.

The Class 4 recruitment 2020 provisional shortlist contains the name, roll number, category, final score and other details of the selected candidates.

Here’s JKSSB Class 4 recruitment 2020 provisional shortlist.

JKSSB had declared the result of Class 4 post recruitment exam 2020 on May 25. The written tests for the posts of Class-IV in multiple shifts/ batches were held on February 27, 28 and March 1. The recruitment is being done to fill 8,575 District/ Divisional/ Union territory Cadre Posts of Class -IV in various departments of the J&K government.