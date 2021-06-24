The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board has revised the exam date for the WBJEE 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic situation. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on July 11.

Now, WBJEE 2021 will be held on July 17 (Saturday).

“In view of the COVID-19 second wave pandemic situation and continued restrictions, the date of WBJEE-2021 has been rescheduled keeping in mind the health and academic interest of the aspiring candidates,” the Board said, adding, “The examination will be held on July 17, 2021, (Saturday)“.

Here’s WBJEE 2021 revised date notice.

WBJEE 2021 will be conducted in an offline OMR-based mode for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal.

The exam will be held in two sessions: Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics/Chemistry) from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The admit cards will be available for download on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in from July 12.