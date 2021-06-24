WB Civil Service Prelims 2021, Main 2020 tentative dates announced at wbpsc.gov.in
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has announced the tentative schedule for the WB Civil Service Preliminary Exam 2020, WBCS Main 2020 and other exams. The exams were previously postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.
According to the bulletin issued, WBPSC will conduct the WBCS Prelim Exam 2021 on August 22 and WBCS Main Exam 2021 on August 27, 28, 29 and 31. Moreover, the WBCS 2019 – C & D Group interview round will be held from July 15.
WBPSC has also issued the tentative schedule of the forthcoming Interviews/Personality Tests.
Tentative WBPSC exam schedule
|Exam
|Date
|Inspector of Legal Metrology (Advt. No. 8/2020)
|July 25
|Workshop Instructor (Advt. No. 2/2020)
|July 25
|WB Audit and Account Service (Prelim) Exam, 2020
|August 7
|WBCS (Exe) (Prelim) Exam, 2021
|August 22
|WBCS (Exe.) (Main) Exam, 2020
|August 27, 28, 29 and 31
Tentative WBPSC interview list
|Post
|Advt No
|Date
|Assistant Director of Horticulture
|4(1)/2020
|June 28 - July 9
|Works Accountant
|23/2018
|July 5 - August 3
|Assistant Engineer (Civil)
|13/2020
|July 15 onwards
|WBCS (Exe) 2019 – C & D Group
|23/2018
|July 15 onwards