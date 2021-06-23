The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Examination 2021. Candidates who have registered for the exams can check and download the schedule from official website upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IES/ISS exam 2021 will be held on July 16, 17 and 18. The exam will be held in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here’s UPSC IES, ISS exam 2021 timetable.

The Services to which recruitment is to be made on the results of this UPSC examination and the approximate number of vacancies in Junior Time Scale of the Services are: Indian Economic Service- 15 and Indian Statistical Service- 11.

Online applications were invited for the exam in the month of April..

Selection procedure

UPSC will shortlist candidates for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services based on a written exam carrying a maximum of 1000 marks and a personality test carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

