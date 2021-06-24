The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced the result of the National Talent Search Exam or NTSE stage 2 exam 2020. The NTSE Stage 2 exam was held on February 14. The exam comprised of two papers — Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — of 100 marks.

Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website ncert.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth. The result includes the final scoring keys and scanned images of MAT and SAT papers.

The draft answer keys were released in March and objections were invited till April 7.

Steps to check NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020 result:

Visit official website ncert.nic.in Go to ‘NTSE’ section and click on the result link In the PDF, click on ‘Provisional Result NTSE-2020’ Enter roll number, date of birth to login Check NTSE Stage 2 exam scorecard, download a copy.

Here’s direct link to check NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020 result.

About NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020

The National Talent Search Exam is conducted every year at two levels: Stage-I (State/UT level) and Stage-II (national level). About 2,000 scholarships are awarded for different stages of education right from Class 10 to the doctoral level.

Only those candidates who have cleared the Stage-I exam are eligible for the national level test conducted by NCERT.

The final award shall be declared on the basis of combined scores of MAT and SAT. Only the selected candidates shall be informed by registered letter and through the NCERT website ncert.nic.in. Marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination will be revealed to all the candidates individually through the NCERT website.