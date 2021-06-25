Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is expected to declare Class 10th result today, June 25. Students will be able to check their results on BSE Odisha’s official website bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in.

The result link will be activated at 6.00 PM, reports NDTV.

As per a report by India TV, over six lakh candidates were enrolled for the HSC exam scheduled to be held from May 3 to 15 which later was cancelled amid Covid-19 spike across the state.

The result is being announced by opting for the alternative assessment method. The students have been evaluated on the basis of their marks in Classes 9 and 10 exams.

Steps to check Class 10th results

Visit the official websites bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in Click on Class 10th result link Key in your credentials and submit Download the result and take a print for future reference

In case candidates are unable to access their results, they may opt for SMS service. Type OR01, <Roll No> and send SMS to 5676750.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.