Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has notified Deputy Superintendent of Police vacancies on its official website mppsc.nic.in. The recruitment aims to fill up 15 vacancies, of which 13 vacancies are for the post of DSP (Radio) and 2 for DSP (Computer).

The application process will commence on July 5 (12.00 PM) and conclude on August 4, 2021, at mppsc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to make corrections to their application form from July 10 to August 6.

Eligibility Criteria

Age: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 3 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

DSP Radio: The applicants should have completed Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering from a recognised university or Bachelor’s Degree in Technology.

DSP Computer: The applicants should hold a degree in Computer Science or Bachelor’s Degree in Technology from a recognised university.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online examination followed by the interview round. More details in the notification.