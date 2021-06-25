Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2018, document verification (DV) schedule and admit card on its regional websites. Candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round can download their admit cards from their respective regional websites.

The DV is scheduled to be held in the month of July. Candidates may note that the call letters for document verification will not be dispatched by post and the same can only be downloaded from SSC’s Main website ssc.nic.in or regional websites.

A total of 18,875 candidates are invited to appear for the document verification round.

“Attendance of all the candidates for document verification on the date and time mentioned in the table below is compulsory. If any candidate does not report for document verification on the scheduled date and time, he/she will not be considered for final selection of the Examination and no further opportunity will be given to them for appearing in document verification,” reads the notification.

Steps to download admit cards

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” tab Now click on regional website link Click on “Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 Document Verification Call Letter” Key in your credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a print for future reference

Following are the direct links to download CHSL 2018 call letter:

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.