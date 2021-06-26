The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the result of Security Guard recruitment examination on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

This list is provisional, subject to the candidates clearing physical test, identity verification through photograph capturing, being found medically fit and submitting acceptable documentary evidence in respect of all eligibility criteria such as Ex-servicemen status, Age, Educational qualification, Category, Residence, Caste Certificate and others, reads the official statement.

Steps to download the result

Viti the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on “Results” under “Current Vacancies” tab Click on “Recruitment of Security Guards 2020 – Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates” The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the result.

The call letters for physical test shall be made available for download on the official website in due course. Hence the provisionally shortlisted candidates are advised to check the website regularly.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 241 vacancies of Security Guards to be allocated in various offices of the bank.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.