The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon conclude the online registration process for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test-2021 or TS ICET-2021. Eligible candidates can apply without late fee on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in till June 30.

TS ICET-2021 for admission to MBA and MCA courses in the state will be held on August 19 and 20. The state-level entrance exam will be conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of TSCHE.

The regular application fee of TS ICET is Rs 650 for the candidates of unreserved category, and Rs 450 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

TS ICET, a computer-based test, will be held in three sessions for two days in 14 centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: Minumum 19 years and no upper age limit.

Educational qualification:

Master of Business Administration (MBA) : Bachelor Degree of minimum 3 – years duration with at least 50% marks.

Bachelor Degree of minimum 3 – years duration with Master of Computer Applications (MCA): Any Bachelor’s degree with Mathematics at 10 + 2 level or at Graduation Level with at least 50% marks.

Steps to apply for TS ICET 2021

Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in Click on ‘Pay Registration Fee’ Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS ICET 2021.