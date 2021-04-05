Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the postponement of the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination due to surge in Covid-19 cases. The exam was scheduled to be held on April 11 in a single shift.

According to the official notification, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, BPSC has decided to postpone the 31st Judicial Services Mains exam and the Project Manager prelims scheduled to be held from April 8 to 13 and April 11, respectively. The new dates will be announced on the BPSC portal soon.

The admit card for the Project Manager exam was issued last week, which is likely to be junked.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Earlier, the BPSC 31st Judicial Services Main examination was scheduled to be conducted from April 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM and the admit card was released in the month of March.

The BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains is being conducted to fill a total of 221 vacancies.

According to a notification released earlier, a total of 2,379 candidates qualified for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2020 and the registration process for the exam was concluded on March 18.