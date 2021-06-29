The University Grants Commission (UGC) has invited online applications from PG-qualified candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Consultant. Candidates can apply for the post at the official website ugc.ac.in till July 12.

The recruitment is being conducted to fill eight vacancies of Junior Consultant on a contract basis for six months to perform various functions of Distance Education Bureau (DEB). The contract period may be extended further on the basis of the review of performance and conduct. The number of posts may increase/decrease as per the requirements.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 35 years on last date of submission of application.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should be a post-graduate from a recognized University with a minimum of 55% marks, preferably with broad knowledge of Distance online mode of Education understanding Distance Education/ Online Education. Also, well versed in the use of computers involving MS Office/Excel/use of the internet, etc.

Here’s UGC Junior Consultant recruitment advertisement 2021.

Steps to apply for UGC Jr Consultant vacancy:

Visit official website ugc.ac.in Go to ‘Jobs’ section and click on ‘Apply Online’ for the post Fill the application form, upload documents Verify details and submit form Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for UGC Junior Consultant post.