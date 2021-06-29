Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Secondary School Examination Class 10th result for Summer Zone-2021. Students can check their results on JKBOSE’s official website jkbose.nic.in.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, this year, girls outperformed boys in the JKBOSE class 10th result with a pass percentage of 81.02 percent, while the pass percentage of boys is 75 percent.

Taking to Twitter, Office of LG J&K congratulated the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year.

The Tweet further added that the Govt schools have also performed better with a success rate of 67.04% as compared to that of 55.88 % last year, hence recording a leap by 11.16%.

Steps to download the result

  1. Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on “Click here to view Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th (Summer Zone-2021) (Server 1)/ (Server 2)”
  3. Key in your roll number and security pin
  4. Submit and check the result
  5. Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.