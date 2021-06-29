Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Secondary School Examination Class 10th result for Summer Zone-2021. Students can check their results on JKBOSE’s official website jkbose.nic.in.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, this year, girls outperformed boys in the JKBOSE class 10th result with a pass percentage of 81.02 percent, while the pass percentage of boys is 75 percent.

Taking to Twitter, Office of LG J&K congratulated the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year.

I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 29, 2021

The Tweet further added that the Govt schools have also performed better with a success rate of 67.04% as compared to that of 55.88 % last year, hence recording a leap by 11.16%.

Govt schools have also performed better with a success rate of 67.04% as compared to that of 55.88 % last year, hence recording a leap by 11.16%. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 29, 2021

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website jkbose.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to view Result of Secondary School Examination Class 10th (Summer Zone-2021) (Server 1)/ (Server 2)” Key in your roll number and security pin Submit and check the result Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.